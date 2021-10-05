In 2026 when choosing between the MG Astor and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Astor vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astor
|Vento
|Brand
|MG
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3