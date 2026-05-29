In 2026 when choosing between the MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Astor vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astor
|Taigun
|Brand
|MG
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-