In 2026 when choosing between the MG Astor and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Astor vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astor
|Polo
|Brand
|MG
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3