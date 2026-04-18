In 2026 when choosing between the MG Astor and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Astor vs Yaris Comparison