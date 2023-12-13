Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsAstor vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder

MG Astor vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2023 when choosing among the MG Astor and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Filters
Astor
MG Astor
Super 1.5 MT
₹9.78 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
VTi-TECH 1.5K15C + Mild Hybrid System
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4400 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
108 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,08,83612,55,041
Ex-Showroom Price
11,28,00010,86,000
RTO
1,24,8001,18,930
Insurance
55,53649,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,13126,975

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Astor from MG Motor India will be the company's fifth launch here.
    MG Motor Astor track test review: Mid-size SUV with big-size ambitions
    13 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
    MG Motor India has announced big discounts on all its models in December as part of year-end benefits to its customers.
    Hector, Astor and other MG Motor cars get up to 1.50 lakh off in December as part of year-end discount
    8 Dec 2023
    MG Motor India will increase the prices of its flagship SUVs Hector, Gloster and Astor among other cars from January next year.
    Hector, Gloster, Astor to cost more from New Year as MG Motor announces price hike
    4 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV score 4-star rating at Global NCAP crash test.
    Watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV score 4-star rating at Global NCAP crash test
    13 Apr 2022
    Audi has unveiled the Urbansphere Concept electric vehicle, the third and final concept from its Sphere family of EVs.
    Audi Urbansphere Concept EV: First Look
    19 Apr 2022
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    View all
     