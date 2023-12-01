Saved Articles

MG Astor vs Toyota Rumion

In 2023 when choosing between the MG Astor and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Astor
MG Astor
Super 1.5 MT
₹9.78 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
VTi-TECH 1.5-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4400 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
108 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,08,83611,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
11,28,00010,29,000
RTO
1,24,8001,14,900
Insurance
55,53651,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,13125,713

    Latest News

    File photo of MG Hector (in Red) and Gloster SUVs.
    MG Motor India sells over 4,100 units in November, EVs maintain share
    1 Dec 2023
    Astor from MG Motor India will be the company's fifth launch here.
    MG Motor Astor track test review: Mid-size SUV with big-size ambitions
    13 Dec 2023
    MG Motor India has announced big discounts on all its models in December as part of year-end benefits to its customers.
    Hector, Astor and other MG Motor cars get up to 1.50 lakh off in December as part of year-end discount
    8 Dec 2023
    MG Motor India will increase the prices of its flagship SUVs Hector, Gloster and Astor among other cars from January next year.
    Hector, Gloster, Astor to cost more from New Year as MG Motor announces price hike
    4 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV.
    MG Comet EV: First Drive Review
    11 May 2023
    MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
    MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
    9 Feb 2023
    MG Comet EV offers great manoeuvrability through thick urban traffic and narrow lanes, making it a practical choice even in tight parking spots.
    MG Comet's day out in Old Delhi: How practical is India's most affordable EV?
    9 Jun 2023
    MG Astor being put through paces at the Buddh International Circuit.
    2021 MG Astor: Track test review
    30 Sept 2021
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
