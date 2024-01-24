In 2026 when choosing among the MG Astor and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Astor vs Tigor EV Comparison