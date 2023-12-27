Saved Articles

MG Astor vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2023 when choosing among the MG Astor and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Astor
MG Astor
Super 1.5 MT
₹9.78 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
VTi-TECH 1.5-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
108 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,08,83615,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
11,28,00014,74,000
RTO
1,24,80012,000
Insurance
55,53659,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,13133,234

