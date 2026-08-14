In 2026 when choosing between the MG Astor and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Astor vs Rapid TSI Comparison