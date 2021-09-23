|Engine Type
|VTi-TECH 1.5
|1.0 TSI Petrol
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|External Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹10,99,196
|₹12,08,864
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,78,000
|₹10,49,999
|RTO
|₹70,680
|₹1,12,930
|Insurance
|₹50,016
|₹45,435
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹23,626
|₹25,983