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MG Astor vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the MG Astor and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Astor vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Astor Triber
BrandMGRenault
Price₹ 9.79 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage14.82 to 15.43 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Astor
MG Astor
Sprint
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MG Astor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Door Handle
Rear Seats
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
VTi-TECH 1.51.0 Litre Energy Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4400 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.43 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
108 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorison Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17165 / 80 R14
Bootspace
488 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
48 litres40 litres
Length
4323 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2585 mm2636 mm
Kerb Weight
1303 kg-
Height
1650 mm1643 mm
Width
1809 mm1734 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Silver-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
Passive-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
HalogenNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
66 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Sangria / Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,96,2026,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
9,79,1005,80,875
RTO
68,53723,235
Insurance
48,06528,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,56113,602
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with features, including ADASGood designWell-appointed cabin

Cons

No diesel engineNot the most spacious in the cabin
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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