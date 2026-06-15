In 2026 when choosing among the MG Astor and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Astor vs Comet EV Comparison