V-Class vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-class C40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 71.1 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 1950 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.