In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.67 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less