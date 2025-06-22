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HomeCompare CarsV-Class vs Superb [2023-2024]

Mercedes-Benz V-Class vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Class vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-class Superb [2023-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzSkoda
Price₹ 71.1 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Mileage16.1 to 16.6 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1950 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Expression ELWB
₹71.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz V-Class Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
OM651 Turbocharged I4Engine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
950.19-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1200 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.67-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 4200 rpm188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.255.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-trailing arm rear suspension with coil springs, stabilisers and shock absorbersMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
McPherson front axle with coil springs, stabilisers and shock absorbersMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 55 R16
Ground Clearance
160151 mm
Length
53704869 mm
Wheelbase
34302836 mm
Kerb Weight
21771565 kg
Height
19091503 mm
Width
19281864 mm
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5766 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+11
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black Santos, Beige / Black, BlackPiano Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,92,50362,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
71,10,00054,00,000
RTO
8,95,0805,69,000
Insurance
1,86,9232,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,76,0881,33,459
Expert Rating
-

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