V-Class vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-class Superb [2023-2024] Brand Mercedes-Benz Skoda Price ₹ 71.1 Lakhs ₹ 54 Lakhs Mileage 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.