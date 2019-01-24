|Engine Type
|OM651 Turbocharged I4
|MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|950.19
|729.54
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|380 Nm @ 1200 rpm
|380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.67
|13.51
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|161 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Optional
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Roof
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Optional
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Optional
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹81,92,503
|₹1,43,89,712
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹71,10,000
|₹1,25,63,000
|RTO
|₹8,95,080
|₹13,10,300
|Insurance
|₹1,86,923
|₹5,15,912
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,76,088
|₹3,09,291