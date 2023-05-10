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Mercedes-Benz V-Class vs Porsche 718

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
V-Class vs 718 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-class 718
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 71.1 Lakhs₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Mileage16.1 to 16.6 kmpl9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1950 cc1988 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Expression ELWB
₹71.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz V-Class Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
OM651 Turbocharged I4MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
950.19729.54
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1200 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.6713.51
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp @ 4200 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.255.5
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverNo
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-trailing arm rear suspension with coil springs, stabilisers and shock absorbersMcPherson Spring-Strut
Front Suspension
McPherson front axle with coil springs, stabilisers and shock absorbersMcPherson Spring-Strut
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16265 / 458 R18
Ground Clearance
160-
Length
53704379
Wheelbase
34302475
Kerb Weight
21771365
Height
19091295
Width
19281801
No of Seating Rows
31
Seating Capacity
72
Doors
52
Fuel Tank Capacity
5754
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesOptional
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentOptional
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearOptional
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesOptional
Headlights
LEDBi-Xenon Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesOptional
Voice Command
YesOptional
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather + Alcantara
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black Santos, Beige / Black, BlackBlack, Agate Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,92,5031,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
71,10,0001,25,63,000
RTO
8,95,08013,10,300
Insurance
1,86,9235,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,76,0883,09,291
Expert Rating

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