Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe vs Toyota Land Cruiser

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

S-Coupe vs Land Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-coupe Land cruiser
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 2.6 Cr₹ 2.1 Cr
Mileage7.7 kmpl11 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86
S-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe
S 63 AMG
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
ZX Diesel
₹2.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8V6 3.3L Turbo
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
620-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
900 Nm @ 2750 rpm700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.75-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
603 bhp @ 5500 rpm304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,12,26,1602,42,21,193
Ex-Showroom Price
2,60,10,0002,10,00,000
RTO
26,11,73026,39,730
Insurance
26,04,1305,80,963
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
300500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,71,1715,20,607

