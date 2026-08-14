S-Coupe vs GT-R Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-coupe Gt-r Brand Mercedes-Benz Nissan Price ₹ 2.6 Cr ₹ 2.12 Cr Mileage 7.7 kmpl 8.47 kmpl Engine Capacity 3982 cc 3799 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.