In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Class [2021-2026] vs Taycan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-class [2021-2026]
|Taycan
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|₹ 1.67 Cr
|Range
|-
|452-544 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|89 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|-