Mercedes-Benz S-Class vs Porsche Macan EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

S-Class vs Macan EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-class Macan ev
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 1.57 Cr₹ 1.65 Cr
Range-591 km/charge
Mileage12.8 to 13.89 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-100 kWh
Engine Capacity2925 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)
S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 350d 4MATIC
₹1.57 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Macan EV
Porsche Macan EV
Turbo
₹1.65 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.9L OM656 Turbocharged I6-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 1200 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD4WD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
282 bhp @ 3400 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,07,3401,72,18,123
Ex-Showroom Price
1,56,60,0001,65,00,000
RTO
20,11,50054,000
Insurance
6,35,3406,63,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,93,4963,70,084
Expert Rating
-

