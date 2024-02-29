In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price starts at Rs. 1.57 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S 350d 4MATIC and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo. S-Class: 2925 cc engine, 12.8 to 13.89 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. S-Class vs Macan EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-class Macan ev Brand Mercedes-Benz Porsche Price ₹ 1.57 Cr ₹ 1.65 Cr Range - 591 km/charge Mileage 12.8 to 13.89 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 100 kWh Engine Capacity 2925 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)