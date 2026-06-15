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HomeCompare CarsS-Class [2021-2026] vs Cayenne Coupe

Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Class [2021-2026] vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-class [2021-2026] Cayenne coupe
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 1.79 Cr₹ 1.49 Cr
Range--
Mileage12 to 18 kmpl8 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
S-Class [2021-2026]
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]
S 350d
₹1.79 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.49 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.9L OM656 Turbocharged I63.0 L Turbocharged V6
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.4 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 1200-3200 rpm500 Nm @ 1340 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
282 bhp @ 3400-4600 rpm348 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
R19275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Four-Link with Air SpringsMulti-link Suspension With Air Springs
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Independent with Air SpringsMulti-link Suspension With Air Springs
Rear Tyres
R19305 / 40 R20
Length
5289 mm4930 mm
Wheelbase
3216 mm2895 mm
Height
1503 mm1678 mm
Width
1954 mm1983 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres75 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicFixed
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
No-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.8 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
YesOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesOptional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneBlack, Slate Grey
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Audio controls & Cup holderYes
Split Rear Seat
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Ventilated Seats
AllNo
Interior Colours
Sienna Black / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim, Beige / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood TrimBlack, Slate Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoInclined
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,09,25,3551,70,04,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,10,0001,48,60,000
RTO
22,92,75015,40,000
Insurance
7,22,1056,04,490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,49,7673,65,503
Expert Rating

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