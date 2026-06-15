In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S-Class [2021-2026] vs Cayenne Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S-class [2021-2026]
|Cayenne
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|₹ 1.39 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|12 to 18 kmpl
|6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-