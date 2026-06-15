S-Class [2021-2026] vs GT-R Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS S-class [2021-2026] Gt-r Brand Mercedes-Benz Nissan Price ₹ 1.79 Cr ₹ 2.12 Cr Range - - Mileage 12 to 18 kmpl 8.47 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 3799 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] and Nissan GT-R, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d and Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.