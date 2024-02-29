In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Maybach GLS vs Macan EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maybach gls Macan ev Brand Mercedes-Benz Porsche Price ₹ 2.43 Cr ₹ 1.65 Cr Range - 591 km/charge Mileage 8.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 100 kWh Engine Capacity 3982 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)