In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo.
Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage.
Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Maybach GLS vs Macan EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maybach gls
|Macan ev
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 2.43 Cr
|₹ 1.65 Cr
|Range
|-
|591 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|100 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)