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Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS vs Porsche 911 GT3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Maybach GLS vs 911 GT3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maybach gls 911 gt3
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 2.75 Cr₹ 2.75 Cr
Mileage8.5 kmpl5.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
Maybach GLS
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
600 4MATIC
₹2.75 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
with Touring Package
₹2.75 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Door Handle
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 2500 rpm470 Nm @ 6100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
550 bhp @ 6000 rpm503 bhp @ 8400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild HybridNaturally Aspirated
Driving Range
765 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds3.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph318 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.26 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser BarMulti-link rear axle with integrated helper springs, anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser BarDouble wishbone front suspension with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
325 / 40 R22315 / 30 R21
Length
5208 mm4573 mm
Wheelbase
3135 mm2457 mm
Height
1838 mm1279 mm
Kerb Weight
2825 kg1435 kg
Width
2157 mm1852 mm
Bootspace
520 litres132 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres64 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Warranty (Years)No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
276+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitYes
Interior Colours
Black with Oakwood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Oakwood Trim , Black with Walnut Wood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Walnut Wood TrimBlack, Slate Grey
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,13,96,4193,13,91,865
Ex-Showroom Price
2,75,00,0002,74,96,000
RTO
28,04,00028,03,600
Insurance
10,91,91910,91,765
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,74,8316,74,733

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