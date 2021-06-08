HT Auto
Maybach GLS
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
S-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe
S 63 AMG
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild HybridM177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
765620
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 2500 rpm900 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.57.75
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
550 bhp @ 6000 rpm603 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,77,64,4053,12,26,160
Ex-Showroom Price
2,43,10,0002,60,10,000
RTO
24,85,00026,11,730
Insurance
9,68,90526,04,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,96,7656,71,171
