HomeCompare CarsMaybach GLS [2021-2024] vs Land Cruiser

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] vs Toyota Land Cruiser

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Maybach GLS [2021-2024] vs Land Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maybach gls [2021-2024] Land cruiser
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 2.43 Cr₹ 2.1 Cr
Mileage8.5 kmpl11 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
ZX Diesel
₹2.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild HybridV6 3.3L Turbo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
765-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 2500 rpm700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.5-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
550 bhp @ 6000 rpm304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.26-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22265 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar4-Link Rigid
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser BarDouble Wishbone Independent;
Rear Tyres
325 / 40 R22265 / 55 R20
Length
52054985 mm
Wheelbase
31352850 mm
Kerb Weight
2785-
Height
18381945 mm
Width
20301980 mm
Bootspace
520-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90110 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,77,64,4052,42,21,193
Ex-Showroom Price
2,43,10,0002,10,00,000
RTO
24,85,00026,39,730
Insurance
9,68,9055,80,963
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,96,7655,20,607

