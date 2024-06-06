In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Maybach GLS [2021-2024] vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maybach gls [2021-2024]
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 2.43 Cr
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|Mileage
|8.5 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6