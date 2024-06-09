HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsMaybach GLS [2021-2024] vs Macan EV

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] vs Porsche Macan EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Maybach GLS [2021-2024] vs Macan EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maybach gls [2021-2024] Macan ev
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 2.43 Cr₹ 1.65 Cr
Range-591 km/charge
Mileage8.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-100 kWh
Engine Capacity3982 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)

Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Macan EV
Porsche Macan EV
Turbo
₹1.65 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
765591 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 2500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.5-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
550 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.26-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar-
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar-
Rear Tyres
325 / 40 R22R22
Length
5205-
Wheelbase
31352893 mm
Kerb Weight
2785-
Height
1838-
Width
20302152 mm
Bootspace
520-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,77,64,4051,72,18,123
Ex-Showroom Price
2,43,10,0001,65,00,000
RTO
24,85,00054,000
Insurance
9,68,9056,63,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,96,7653,70,084

