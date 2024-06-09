In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Maybach GLS [2021-2024] vs Macan EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maybach gls [2021-2024]
|Macan ev
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 2.43 Cr
|₹ 1.65 Cr
|Range
|-
|591 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|100 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)