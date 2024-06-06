HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] and Porsche 911, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC, Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. 911: 2981 cc engine, 8.0 to 11.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Maybach GLS [2021-2024] vs 911 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maybach gls [2021-2024] 911
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 2.43 Cr₹ 1.64 Cr
Mileage8.5 kmpl8.0 to 11.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc2981 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild HybridTwin-Turbo Flat-6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
765711.04
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 2500 rpm450 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.511.11
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
550 bhp @ 6000 rpm380 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.265.6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverNo
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22235 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser BarMulti-link rear suspension
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser BarMcPherson spring-strut suspension
Rear Tyres
325 / 40 R22295 / 35 R20
Length
52054519
Wheelbase
31352450
Kerb Weight
27851505
Height
18381298
Width
20301852
Bootspace
520132
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
54
Doors
52
Fuel Tank Capacity
9064
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 WayNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,77,64,4051,93,58,399
Ex-Showroom Price
2,43,10,0001,69,27,000
RTO
24,85,00017,46,700
Insurance
9,68,9056,84,199
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,96,7654,16,087
Expert Rating
-

