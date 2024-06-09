In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Maybach GLS [2021-2024] vs GT-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maybach gls [2021-2024]
|Gt-r
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 2.43 Cr
|₹ 2.12 Cr
|Mileage
|8.5 kmpl
|8.47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3799 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6