Maybach GLS [2021-2024] vs GT-R Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maybach gls [2021-2024] Gt-r Brand Mercedes-Benz Nissan Price ₹ 2.43 Cr ₹ 2.12 Cr Mileage 8.5 kmpl 8.47 kmpl Engine Capacity 3982 cc 3799 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.