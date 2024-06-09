HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] vs Nissan GT-R

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Maybach GLS [2021-2024] vs GT-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maybach gls [2021-2024] Gt-r
BrandMercedes-BenzNissan
Price₹ 2.43 Cr₹ 2.12 Cr
Mileage8.5 kmpl8.47 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3799 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
765627 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 2500 rpm637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.58.47 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
550 bhp @ 6000 rpm570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.266.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22255 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser BarIndependent Multi-link with Aluminium (forged) Upper Links and Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser BarIndependent Double Wishbone with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
325 / 40 R22255 / 40 R20
Length
52054710 mm
Wheelbase
31352780 mm
Kerb Weight
27851752 kg
Height
18381370 mm
Width
20301895 mm
Bootspace
520315 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
52 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
9074 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,77,64,4052,42,69,328
Ex-Showroom Price
2,43,10,0002,12,40,272
RTO
24,85,00021,78,027
Insurance
9,68,9058,50,529
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,96,7655,21,642

