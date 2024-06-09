Maybach GLS [2021-2024] vs S-Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maybach gls [2021-2024] S-coupe Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 2.43 Cr ₹ 2.6 Cr Mileage 8.5 kmpl 7.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 3982 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 8

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.