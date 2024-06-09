HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] vs Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Maybach GLS [2021-2024] vs S-Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maybach gls [2021-2024] S-coupe
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.43 Cr₹ 2.6 Cr
Mileage8.5 kmpl7.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
S-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe
S 63 AMG
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild HybridM177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
765620
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 2500 rpm900 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.57.75
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
550 bhp @ 6000 rpm603 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.265.8
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser BarIndependent, Multi-link, 'Airmatic' air springs
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser BarIndependent, Multi-link, 'Airmatic' air springs
Rear Tyres
325 / 40 R22285 / 35 R20
Length
52055027
Wheelbase
31352945
Kerb Weight
27852080
Height
18381412
Width
20301913
Bootspace
520400
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
54
Doors
52
Fuel Tank Capacity
9080
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,77,64,4053,12,26,160
Ex-Showroom Price
2,43,10,0002,60,10,000
RTO
24,85,00026,11,730
Insurance
9,68,90526,04,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,96,7656,71,171

