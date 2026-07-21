In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLS vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gls
|Xc90
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Cr
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11 kmpl
|12.38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|2989 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-