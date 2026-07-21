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Mercedes-Benz GLS vs Volvo XC90

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLS vs XC90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gls Xc90
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 1.32 Cr₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage11 kmpl12.38 kmpl
Battery Capacity-48 Volt
Engine Capacity2989 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4matic
₹1.32 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC90
Volvo XC90
B5 AWD
₹97.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz GLS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Instrument Cluster
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator2.0-litre turbo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1800 rpm360 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5800 rpm247 bhp
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsDiamond-cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive DampingMulti-link
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive DampingIndependent, Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21275 / 45 R20
Bootspace
493 litres680 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres71 litres
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Length
5209 mm4953 mm
Wheelbase
3135 mm2984 mm
Height
1823 mm1773 mm
Kerb Weight
2460 kg-
Width
2157 mm1931 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanaromic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+19
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Touch Screen Size
--
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesOptional
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherNappa Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Interior Colours
Macchiato Beige / Black, Espresso Brown / Black, Anthracite / Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,14,9771,12,21,093
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,00,00097,80,000
RTO
13,74,00010,32,000
Insurance
5,40,4774,08,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,24,8792,41,185

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