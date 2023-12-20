Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsGLS vs Taycan

Mercedes-Benz GLS vs Porsche Taycan

In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
Rwd
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-AlternatorPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
909302 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.1-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
362 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof , Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,84,8971,59,64,730
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,90,0001,50,00,000
RTO
11,43,00054,000
Insurance
4,51,3979,10,230
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,3493,43,144

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor with their new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Auto Hangar Mercedes Benz)
    Shahid Kapoor buys a swanky new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth 3 crore
    20 Dec 2023
    File photo of Mercedes-Benz GLS.
    Select Mercedes cars in India to cost more from January of 2024
    13 Dec 2023
    The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift arrives with cosmetic upgrades including a revised grille and bumper, new 20-inch alloy wheels and more
    Mercedes-Benz India to kick off 2024 with the GLS facelift launch on January 8
    23 Dec 2023
    Actor Nayanthara received a Mercedes-Maybach on her 39th birthday from her husband and director Vignesh Shivan. The car is priced over ₹3 crore
Jawan actor Nayanthara gets a Mercedes-Maybach gifted by husband Vignesh as birthday gift
30 Nov 2023
    Jawan actor Nayanthara gets a Mercedes-Maybach gifted by husband Vignesh as birthday gift
    30 Nov 2023
    Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.50 crore.
Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
12 Nov 2021
    Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
    12 Nov 2021
    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
30 Nov 2022
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
25 Nov 2022
    Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
    25 Nov 2022
    Porsche has released a video showing the all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo being pushed to its limits in extreme climate conditions.
    Watch: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV pushed to the limits on sand and snow
    10 Jun 2021
