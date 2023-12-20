Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz GLS vs Porsche Panamera

In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-AlternatorV6 Biturbo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
909-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm450 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.1-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
362 bhp @ 5500 rpm326 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2894 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof , Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,84,8971,77,32,532
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,90,0001,54,99,000
RTO
11,43,00016,03,900
Insurance
4,51,3976,29,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,3493,81,141

