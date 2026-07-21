In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLS vs Macan EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gls
|Macan ev
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Cr
|₹ 1.22 Cr
|Range
|-
|591 -641 km/charge
|Mileage
|11 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|100 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2989 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)