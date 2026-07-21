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Mercedes-Benz GLS vs Porsche 911

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Porsche 911, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic, Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLS vs 911 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gls 911
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 1.32 Cr₹ 2.11 Cr
Mileage11 kmpl6 to 10.64 kmpl
Engine Capacity2989 cc2981 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4matic
₹1.32 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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911
Porsche 911
Carrera
₹2.11 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz GLS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-AlternatorTwin-Turbo Flat-6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1800 rpm450 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5800 rpm380 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21235 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive DampingMulti-link rear suspension
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive DampingMcPherson spring-strut suspension
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21295 / 35 R20
Bootspace
493 litres132 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres64 litres
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Length
5209 mm4519 mm
Wheelbase
3135 mm2450 mm
Height
1823 mm1298 mm
Kerb Weight
2460 kg1505 kg
Width
2157 mm1852 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Touch Screen Size
--
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitYes
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Interior Colours
Macchiato Beige / Black, Espresso Brown / Black, Anthracite / BlackBlack, Slate Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,14,9772,33,25,423
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,00,0002,11,29,000
RTO
13,74,00021,66,900
Insurance
5,40,47729,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,24,8795,01,354
Expert Rating
-

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