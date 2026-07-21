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HomeCompare CarsGLS vs S-Class [2021-2026]

Mercedes-Benz GLS vs Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. GLS: 2989 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLS vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gls S-class [2021-2026]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.32 Cr₹ 1.79 Cr
Range--
Mileage11 kmpl12 to 18 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2989 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4matic
₹1.32 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S-Class [2021-2026]
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]
S 350d
₹1.79 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz GLS Visual Comparison

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Front View
Ac Controls
Dashboard
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator2.9L OM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1800 rpm600 Nm @ 1200-3200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5800 rpm282 bhp @ 3400-4600 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive DampingMulti-Link Independent with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive DampingFour-Link with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21R19
Bootspace
493 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres65 litres
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Length
5209 mm5289 mm
Wheelbase
3135 mm3216 mm
Height
1823 mm1503 mm
Kerb Weight
2460 kg-
Width
2157 mm1954 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual ToneBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Touch Screen Size
-12.8 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Audio controls & Cup holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Interior Colours
Macchiato Beige / Black, Espresso Brown / Black, Anthracite / BlackSienna Black / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim, Beige / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,14,9772,09,25,355
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,00,0001,79,10,000
RTO
13,74,00022,92,750
Insurance
5,40,4777,22,105
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,24,8794,49,767
Expert Rating
-

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