Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsGLS vs GLS [2020-2024]

Mercedes-Benz GLS vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

GLS vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gls Gls [2020-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.32 Cr₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage-10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2989 cc2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66
...Read More

Filters
GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4matic
₹1.32 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-AlternatorOM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1800 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5800 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,14,9771,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,00,0001,08,90,000
RTO
13,74,00014,15,250
Insurance
5,40,4774,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,24,8792,74,200
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    File photo of Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV.
    Mercedes recalls over 1 lakh SUV models in US over multiple suspected issues
    28 Feb 2024
    The Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bikes will carry 'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign name on the front cowl
    Yamaha Motor India steps up as official sponsor for Yamaha MotoGP team
    26 Feb 2024
    The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.
    2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new
    22 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Maruti is planning to have a relook at its overall portfolio of products soon, especially the SUV segment.
    Maruti may soon renew its focus on SUV segment
    2 Jun 2021
    Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
    Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
    30 Nov 2022
    Mercedes-Benz has launched the ultra-luxury Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.34 crore.
    Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look
    8 Jun 2021
    Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
    Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
    25 Nov 2022
    View all
     