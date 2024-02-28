In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Cr (ex-showroom price) for B6 Ultimate. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. XC90: 1969 cc engine, 11.04 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. GLS [2020-2024] vs XC90 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gls [2020-2024] Xc90 Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 1.05 Cr ₹ 1.01 Cr Range - 809 km/charge Mileage 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl 11.04 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 2925 cc - Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -