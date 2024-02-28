In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Cr (ex-showroom price) for B6 Ultimate.
GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage.
XC90: 1969 cc engine, 11.04 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLS [2020-2024] vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gls [2020-2024]
|Xc90
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Cr
|₹ 1.01 Cr
|Range
|-
|809 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
|11.04 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2925 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-