In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid.
GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage.
Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLS [2020-2024] vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
...Read More
Read Less