Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

GLS [2020-2024] vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gls [2020-2024] Vellfire [2020-2023]
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 1.05 Cr₹ 87 Lakhs
Range-948
Mileage10.1 to 12.5 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2925 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
OM656 Turbocharged I6Petrol Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1125948
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1200 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.516.35
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
326 bhp @ 3600 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof , Fan Speed ControlsVents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,57,1471,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,90,00089,90,000
RTO
14,15,2508,99,030
Insurance
4,51,3973,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,74,2002,19,016
Expert Rating
-

