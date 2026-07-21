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HomeCompare CarsGLS [2020-2024] vs Taycan

Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLS [2020-2024] vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gls [2020-2024] Taycan
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 1.05 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range-452-544 km/charge
Mileage10.1 to 12.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-89 kWh
Engine Capacity2925 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
OM656 Turbocharged I6-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1125-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1200 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
12.5-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
326 bhp @ 3600 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
6-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive DampingAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive DampingAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
40 R21-
Ground Clearance
200127 mm
Length
52074963 mm
Wheelbase
31352900 mm
Kerb Weight
2505-
Height
18231379 mm
Width
21572144 mm
Bootspace
493-
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof , Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes (Roof-mounted)
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofOptional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)-
Interior Colours
Macchiato Beige / Black, Espresso Brown / Black, Anthracite / Black-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,57,1471,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,90,0001,67,00,000
RTO
14,15,25054,000
Insurance
4,51,3976,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,74,2003,74,545
Expert Rating
-

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