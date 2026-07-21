In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC, Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLS [2020-2024] vs Panamera Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gls [2020-2024]
|Panamera
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Cr
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|Mileage
|10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2925 cc
|2894 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6