Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

GLS [2020-2024] vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gls [2020-2024] Cayenne coupe
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 1.05 Cr₹ 1.35 Cr
Mileage10.1 to 12.5 kmpl8.8 to 10.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity2925 cc2995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
OM656 Turbocharged I63.0 L Turbocharged V6
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1125806.25
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1200 rpm450 Nm @ 1340 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.510.75
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
326 bhp @ 3600 rpm335 bhp @ 5300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof , Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
23
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,57,1471,54,07,587
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,90,0001,34,57,000
RTO
14,15,25013,99,700
Insurance
4,51,3975,50,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,74,2003,31,169
