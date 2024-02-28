In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 8.6 to 41.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. GLS [2020-2024] vs Cayenne Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gls [2020-2024] Cayenne Brand Mercedes-Benz Porsche Price ₹ 1.05 Cr ₹ 1.27 Cr Range - 795 Mileage 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl 8.6 to 41.6 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 2925 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -