In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base.
GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage.
Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 8.6 to 41.6 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLS [2020-2024] vs Cayenne Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gls [2020-2024]
|Cayenne
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Cr
|₹ 1.27 Cr
|Range
|-
|795
|Mileage
|10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
|8.6 to 41.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2925 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-