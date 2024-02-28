In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cayman. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. GLS [2020-2024] vs 718 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gls [2020-2024] 718 Brand Mercedes-Benz Porsche Price ₹ 1.05 Cr ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2925 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 6 4