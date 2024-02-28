In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cayman.
GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage.
718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLS [2020-2024] vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gls [2020-2024]
|718
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Cr
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2925 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4