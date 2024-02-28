Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] vs Porsche 718

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

GLS [2020-2024] vs 718 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gls [2020-2024] 718
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 1.05 Cr₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Mileage10.1 to 12.5 kmpl9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2925 cc1988 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders64
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
OM656 Turbocharged I6MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1125729.54
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1200 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.513.51
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
326 bhp @ 3600 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof , Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,57,1471,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,90,0001,25,63,000
RTO
14,15,25013,10,300
Insurance
4,51,3975,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,74,2003,09,291
