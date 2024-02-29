In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price starts at Rs. 1.57 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S 350d 4MATIC. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. S-Class: 2925 cc engine, 12.8 to 13.89 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. GLS [2020-2024] vs S-Class Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gls [2020-2024] S-class Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.05 Cr ₹ 1.57 Cr Mileage 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl 12.8 to 13.89 kmpl Engine Capacity 2925 cc 2925 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6