|Engine Type
|OM654 Turbocharged I4
|-
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|1309.44
|418 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.08
|-
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹93,57,816
|₹58,66,214
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹79,90,000
|₹55,90,000
|RTO
|₹10,27,750
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹3,39,566
|₹2,42,714
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,01,135
|₹1,26,087