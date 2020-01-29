HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsGLE vs XC40 Recharge

Mercedes-Benz GLE vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
300d 4MATIC LWB
₹77.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
OM654 Turbocharged I4-
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1309.44418 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
14.08-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 4200 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,57,81658,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
79,90,00055,90,000
RTO
10,27,75033,000
Insurance
3,39,5662,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,01,1351,26,087
