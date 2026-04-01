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Mercedes-Benz GLE vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLE vs Vellfire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gle Vellfire
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 99 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Cr
Range-1157 km/charge
Mileage9 to 9.7 kmpl19.28 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1993 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
300d AMG Line
₹99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz GLE Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
OM656 Turbocharged I4Petrol Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.9 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 1800-2200rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
265 bhp @ 4200 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
230 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Tyres
R20225 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive DampingMCPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
ndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive DampingDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
R20225 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
4924 mm5010 mm
Wheelbase
2995 mm3000 mm
Height
1795 mm1950 mm
Width
2157 mm1850 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
MetallicPlastic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoManual
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+15
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch14 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
YesNo
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (JNCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Interior Colours
Macchiato Beige / Black, BlackBeige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,16,05,2211,35,00,405
Ex-Showroom Price
99,00,0001,19,73,400
RTO
12,91,50012,37,700
Insurance
4,13,2212,88,805
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,49,4412,90,176

Vellfire Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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