In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs 96.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. GLE: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less