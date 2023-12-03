Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz GLE vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
300d 4MATIC LWB
₹96.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm700 Nm @
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl10.6
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 4200 rpm456 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Engine Type
OM654 Turbocharged I4V8 Petrol engine
Driving Range
1309 Km795
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.2 seconds-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
225 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,02,6941,45,27,478
Ex-Showroom Price
96,40,0001,26,84,000
RTO
12,59,00013,22,400
Insurance
4,03,1945,20,578
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,42,9383,12,252

