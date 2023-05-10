In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GLE vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gle
|718
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 99 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9 to 9.7 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1993 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4